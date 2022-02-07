Lata Mangeshkar demise: This is how some states will honour the legendary singer

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning at a hospital in Mumbai due to multiple organ failures. The 92-year-old singer's funeral was performed with full state honors at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

As a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar, the government has announced two-day national mourning with the National Flag to be flown at half-mast throughout India. On the other hand, many states also announced public holidays and State Mourning to honour the legendary singer. Here is how some states will honour the 'Nightingale of India'.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief at the demise of the Bollywood singer.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee notified that the state government will observe half-day holiday today in honour of singer Lata Mangeshkar. CM further announced that songs of Lata Mangeshkar will be played at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the legendary singer. Two-day state mourning will be observed on February 6 and February 7, a communication issued by the state government said.

Goa

The Goa government has declared three days State Mourning, from February 6 to February 8 in tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Department of Information and Publicity, Government of Goa tweeted and informed.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar. An order said the government was conveying deep sorrow over the demise. During this period, there will be no official or public entertainment programme. The Indian tricolour will fly half-mast, the order read.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the melody queen. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a statement said the melodious songs sung by Mangeshkar will always remain alive in the hearts of people.

Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that the 'Nightingale of India' will live through her songs. As notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Sikkim government announced that state-wide mourning will be observed on February 6 and 7.