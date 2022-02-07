Lata Mangeshkar death: Legendary singer receives full State Honours in funeral – WATCH

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away yesterday, was cremated with full State honours on February 6 at her funeral. The State funeral for the late singer took place on Sunday in Mumbai, her hometown, with several government officials in attendance.

Some of the top noted personalities present at the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The State funeral took place in Shivaji Park in the Dadar area at around 6:30 pm.

While PM Modi left after offering a floral tribute to the singer, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were some of the political leaders who attended her funeral.

The funeral pyre of Lata Mangeshkar was lit by her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. The singing legend, who was affectionately known as the “Nightingale of India”, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday morning after suffering multi-organ failure.

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park



(Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 February 6, 2022

The singer’s last rites were conducted in Shivaji Park after her mortal remains were draped in the national flag and taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai for the State funeral. The streets were crowded with a large number of people who wished to pay their respects to the singing legend at her funeral.

Lata Mangeshkar was revered as one of the greatest singers of all time in the country, with her career spanning over seven decades. Her melodious voice touched the hearts of many throughout her lifetime, and her legacy is expected to live on for many more decades.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She’s also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. ‘Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon’, ‘Babul Pyare’, ‘Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’ among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.