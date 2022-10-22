Search icon
Har Har Mahadev actor Sharad Kelkar opens up on being Prabhas' voice in Om Raut's Adipurush

"It's a matter of pride to be the voice of Shri Ram", said Sharad Kelkar who has dubbed for Prabhas again after the Baahubali series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Sharad Kelkar in Har Har Mahadev/Instagram

Akshay Kumar starrer adventure thriller Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra starrer comedy-drama Thank God will face competition from Sharad Kelkar's pan-India period epic actioner Har Har Mahadev when the three films clash at the box office on Tuesday, October 25.

Har Har Mahadev is based on the relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his relationship with his commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande who finally gave his life while helping his king during the Battle of Pavankhind. While Shivaji is being played by Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar portrays Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the Marathi film.

Sharad Kelkar is not just known for his acting skills, but also has a terrific voice and thus, was chosen to lend the voice to Prabhas' leading character in the Baahubali series, and now, he is back doing the same in the Telugu superstar's next pan-India film Adipurush, the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

Talking about being associated with SS Rajamouli's blockbusters, the actor said to Pinkvilla, "Baahubali brought in a different perspective to me as an actor and it proved that even voice can leave such an impact. I have got this adjective of being the voice of Baahubali. It’s always great to be a part of such a big film and that was the biggest happiness. I also got a chance to work with Rajamouli sir and that was the biggest achievement."

Though Sharad plays Shivaji's commander in his next, he portrayed the great Maratha ruler in the 2020 National Award-winning film Tanhaji, headlined by Ajay Devgn and directed by Om Raut. As he reunites with Om for Adipurush, the Laxmii actor told the portal, "I am very excited for Adipurush. It has me and Om reuniting after Tanhaji. And for anyone in India, it’s a matter of pride to be the voice of Shri Ram. I am fortunate enough to be the voice of Shri Ram and I got this chance, thanks to Om. Hopefully, I will again get some strength from Shri Ram to perform well."

READ | Adipurush teaser: Sharad Kelkar dubs for Prabhas after Baahubali, netizens say 'his voice is the only good thing'

Though the Adipurush teaser was highly criticised for multiple reasons, one aspect that united the netizens in appreciating the one-minute and forty-six seconds clip was Sharad Kelkar's voice. Apart from Prabhas, the mythological film stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

