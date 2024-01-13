HanuMan box office collection day 1: Prashanth Varma film beats Kantara's opening, sells more tickets than Guntur Kaaram

Hanuman managed to sell 336,000 tickets, surpassing Guntur Kaaram, which sold 236,000 tickets, on the previous day.

On its opening day at the box office, Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero movie HanuMan outperformed the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas.

Hanuman managed to sell 336,000 tickets, surpassing Guntur Kaaram, which sold 236,000 tickets, on the previous day. As per the film industry tracker Sacnilk, HanuMan collected Rs 7.56 crore net in India on its release day. The movie was released concurrently with Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas, which earned Rs 2.55 crore. Notably, HanuMan surpassed Merry Christmas by generating over 5 times the box office collection on its release day.

Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project. Teja said: "Being a part of Hanuman is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He takes on a formidable power monger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly.”

Hanuman is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. It is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024