Hansika Motwani attended future husband Sohael Khaturiya's first wedding, old video goes viral

Hansika Motwani took the internet by surprise by announcing her engagement with entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya. However, the netizens are now stunned by learning that bride-to-be Motwani has attended the first wedding of her future would be. Sounds confusing, isn't it? We will explain.

While researching a bit about Sohael, we found out that this is his second marriage. He was earlier married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj in 2016. Here's another interesting fact, Bajaj was also a common friend of Hansika. In an old wedding video of Sohael and Rinky's wedding, Hansika was captured enjoying the festivities. The video and the actress' connection with Sohael's first wife will surely surprise you.

According to a report in India Today, Hansika and Sohael have been best of friends for quite some time. The duo are business partners as well, and together they have planned several events. After working closely together, Sohael and Hansika eventually fell in love with each other.

For the unversed, Hansika is best known for her work in Koi... Mil Gaya, Maha, and Romeo Juliet. On Wednesday, she shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the first photo, Sohael can be seen going down on his knee and proposing to Hansika for marriage. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles.

The words 'marry me' can also be seen next to the decoration. For the occasion, Hansika wore a white dress and heels. Sohail opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes.

"Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever," she captioned the post. Hansika's dreamy post about her engagement left everyone in awe. As per reports, the duo will get hitched in December 2022.