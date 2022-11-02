Hansika Motwani gets engaged to her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya in Paris

Credit: Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Television and film actress Hansika Motwani, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and revealed that she got engaged to her beau Sohael Khaturiya in Paris. Sharing the news, the actress shared photos of her dreamy proposal.

For the unversed, Hansika best known for her work in Koi... Mil Gaya, Maha, and Romeo Juliet. On Wednesday, she shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the first photo, Sohael can be seen going down on his knee and proposing to Hansika for marriage. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles.

The words 'marry me' can also be seen next to the decoration. For the occasion, Hansika wore a white dress and heels. Sohail opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes.

"Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever," she captioned the post. Hansika's dreamy post about her engagement left everyone in awe. Netizens including members from the film industry chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Congregations Hansika," actor Varun Dhawan wrote."i hansika so so so happy for both of you ! Love and happiness now and always jumping with joy," Sriya Reddy wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in December 2022 in Rajasthan. However, the two have not made any official announcement regarding their wedding yet. (With inputs from ANI)