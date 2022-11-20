Govinda Naam Mera trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar starrer promises quirky crime comedy

Govinda Naam Mera/File photo

The makers of Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, released the trailer of the upcoming film on Sunday, November 20. From the trailer, the film looks like a solid masala entertainer with twists and turns in a quirky crime comedy.

The trailer shows Vicky Kaushal playing Govinda Waghmare, a choreographer who is stuck between his wife Gauri, essayed by Bhumi Pednekar and described as 'Govinda Ki Hotty Wife', and his girlfriend Suku, essayed by Kiara Advani and described as 'Govinda Ki Naughty Girlfriend'.

The love triangle soon turns into a crime comedy when Gauri is supposedly killed by Govinda to get rid of her. The YouTube description of the trailer reads, "Court case, Gauri ke saath toxic marriage aur Suku ke pyaar ke beech phassa Govinda Waghmare laa raha hai apni kahaani! A murder, some mystery, lots of thrill and masala is guaranteed."

Vicky had previously worked with Bhumi in the horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Though, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress only played a cameo role in the 2020 film. The Sardar Udham actor has also worked with Kiara before in Karan Johar's segment in Lust Stories. Though, the trio's fresh pairing will surely help the film to gain more viewers for its direct-to-digital release.

The film has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak. Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16 onwards.



It will be the second direct OTT release for the streaming platform since Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer romantic thriller will also be directly releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.