Katrina Kaif drops scintillating photos in black saree from her 'Diwali nights', Vicky Kaushal reacts

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party on the night of Saturday, October 23. The Diwali bash was a star-studded affair as Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shanaya Kapoor among others in attendance.

The Dhoom 3 actress took to her Instagram account to share her look from the party. She looked exquisite in the shimmery black saree in the two photos that she captioned, "Diwali nights". Her husband Vicky Kaushal was the first to react to her post as he called her 'stunner' and wrote the same in the Devanagari Hindi script below her amazing pictures.

Vicky too shared a couple of photos in a black printed kurta on his Instagram handle. The National Award-winning actor, who has collaborated with the host Bindra on the romantic comedy Love Per Square Foot, captioned the two pictures, "Aaj toh Party banti hai!!!".

Meanwhile, Katrina will complete two decades in the film industry next year. She talked about the same, in an exclusive conversation with DNA India while promoting her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, and said, "I think it's wonderful. When you love your work, you don't feel the hours or the days or the years and I think I love what I do. I am extremely passionate about it. It's been an incredible journey so far, one which has had so many phenomenal memories and stories and high points and everything in between."



After Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be seen next in Sriram Raghavan's mystery drama Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Maneesh Sharma's actioner Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.