Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled romantic film sold to Netflix for whopping Rs 70 crore?

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan wrapped up their romantic film directed by Laxman Utekar in January 2022. Seeing the trend of small-budget films not working at the box office, the makers have reportedly decided to release the film directly on the streaming platform Netflix and have fetched a good deal of Rs 70 crore for the same.

The upcoming romantic film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films and it is being said that after the producer-director's last collaboration Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon in the titular role of a surrogate mother, worked wonders for Netflix, they have decided to release Vicky and Sara's film on the same streaming platform, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

A source was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "Theatrical medium isn't fairing as well as expected for relatively smaller films and hence it’s just a business move to premiere on the OTT platform. It wasn't difficult for Dinesh Vijan to get a good deal for the Laxman Utekar directorial. The revenue from the satellite will be over and above this sum of Rs. 70 crores. Laxman's last film, Mimi had done wonders for Netflix and even this one is appreciated by those who have seen it."

It must be noted that another Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera has been reportedly sold to the Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 62 crore. The Shashank Khaitan directorial romantic comedy, featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as the female leads, has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.



READ | 'Naam mein kya rakha hai': Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal wrap up Lakshman Utekar's untitled film, drop romantic photo

Meanwhile, Vicky and Sara had shared a romantic photo from Laxman's film in January when the film wrapped up with the caption, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!" and thanked the entire cast and crew for completing the film shoot.