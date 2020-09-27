'Ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh Khan himself: Gauri Khan shares lockdown stories

During this five-month-long lockdown during coronavirus crisis, Shah Rukh Khan and his family spent maximum time together. The superstar, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan have been sharing their lockdown activities on their social media pages. Now, during an interaction with NDTV, Gauri spoke at length about how the whole Khan family spent the lockdown together under the same roof at their abode Mannat. She revealed that Shah Rukh became the master chef of the house during these months.

Gauri stated, "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'Ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating."

Talking about her kids, Gauri shared, "Suhana has her online school which keeps her very, very busy. Thankfully. Aryan is just through with his college, so he needs a break. And that is exactly what he is doing. Relaxing, watching movies, playing games. AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together."

Aryan Khan has completed his filmmaking course from the University of Southern California and daughter Suhana is learning from online classes conducted by The New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Gauri Khan has turned into an author and will be penning a coffee table book titled My Life in Design. Sharing about the same, in a statement, she had said, "I discovered my talent while doing up my own home. I realised it was something I loved deeply, but it has been a long journey that I hope to showcase through my coffee-table book."