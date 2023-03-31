Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Gaslight OTT release: When, where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh film

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh-starrer murder mystery Gaslight is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Gaslight OTT release: When, where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh film
Gaslight/File photo

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh in leading roles, the murder mystery thriller Gaslight impressed the audiences with its thrilling and captivating trailer. The cinephiles have been waiting to unveil the secrets and truth in the film directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Sara plays princess Meesha and Chitrangda plays her stepmother Rukmini. As Meesha returns to her palatial home, she finds her father Raja Saheb missing and then, starts the mystery behind his disappearance. Meesha seeks help from Vikrant's Kapil who handles her father's daily affairs to unravel the puzzles in the mansion.

As soon as the clock struck past 12 am on March 31, Gaslight began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. So, if you are thinking about when and where to watch the Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh-starrer thriller, you need to head straight to the OTT giant.

In an interview with DNA, Chitrangda revealed that all three of them went to an acting coach to prepare for their roles. The Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi actress stated, "All three of us (Chitrangda, Sara, and Vikrant) worked with the acting coach before starting the shoot. There was a lot of prep on how much to give away and what not to. All of that was pretty gauged. This is the first time I went to an acting coach (Rupesh). He literally taught us how to reveal how much and when. That’s so subtle that you have to be conscious of it all the time. We prepped a lot for it."

The film, which also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev amongst others, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under their banners Tips Films Ltd. and 12th Street Entertainment respectively.

READ | Sara Ali Khan on why she doesn't think she is 'royalty' like her Gaslight character: 'I come from Juhu...' | Exclusive

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 25 Pharmacist posts at rbi.org.in, know eligibility details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.