Gaslight OTT release: When, where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh film

Gaslight/File photo

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh in leading roles, the murder mystery thriller Gaslight impressed the audiences with its thrilling and captivating trailer. The cinephiles have been waiting to unveil the secrets and truth in the film directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Sara plays princess Meesha and Chitrangda plays her stepmother Rukmini. As Meesha returns to her palatial home, she finds her father Raja Saheb missing and then, starts the mystery behind his disappearance. Meesha seeks help from Vikrant's Kapil who handles her father's daily affairs to unravel the puzzles in the mansion.

As soon as the clock struck past 12 am on March 31, Gaslight began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. So, if you are thinking about when and where to watch the Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh-starrer thriller, you need to head straight to the OTT giant.

In an interview with DNA, Chitrangda revealed that all three of them went to an acting coach to prepare for their roles. The Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi actress stated, "All three of us (Chitrangda, Sara, and Vikrant) worked with the acting coach before starting the shoot. There was a lot of prep on how much to give away and what not to. All of that was pretty gauged. This is the first time I went to an acting coach (Rupesh). He literally taught us how to reveal how much and when. That’s so subtle that you have to be conscious of it all the time. We prepped a lot for it."

The film, which also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev amongst others, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under their banners Tips Films Ltd. and 12th Street Entertainment respectively.



