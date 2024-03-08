Twitter
Flight, thriller on mysterious plane crash, to get its world TV premiere, here is when and where you can watch it

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Mohit Chadda in Flight
Flight, a thriller about a plane crash, is set for its world television premiere on Women’s Day – March 8. The film, directed by Suraj Joshi starring Mohit Chadda, Shibani Bedi, and Pavan Malhotra, will premiere on &Pictures on 8th March at 10 pm.

The film comes hot on the heels of a number of aerial action thrillers such as Tejas, Fighter, and Operation Valentine. However, fans have remarked that while staying within the genre, Flight has offered something new. The plot of Flight revolves around the mystery of a plane crash. After a plane manufactured by Ranveer’s company crashes leading to the death of many passengers, he decides to investigate the case. Against the wishes of the other shareholders of the company, he tries to uncover the truth. The movie vividly illustrates how greed corrupts human emotions, leading characters to sacrifice integrity for personal profit. Filmmaker Suraj Joshi has efficiently brought in the tribulations of a man trapped in a plane to fight for his life.

Mohit Chadda, who plays Ranveer in the film, says, “I am thrilled to bring the gripping story of Flight to the television audiences. Playing Ranveer Malhotra was a challenging yet rewarding experience. As an actor, it’s always exciting to delve into a character that goes through such turbulence of emotions during his journey in a film, and portraying a character like Ranveer’s in this survival saga has been an honor.”

Vetera actor Pavan Malhotra adds, “Working on Flight was an incredible experience. Just like the narration of the film kept me on the edge with its twists and turns I hope the audiences will be equally captivated by the intrigue of the narrative. I have done some interesting work like Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Black Friday and just like those characters, I found the character of Balraj very layered.”

Flight is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime.

