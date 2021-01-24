FIRST PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make for a fairytale couple at their wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are official a husband and a wife. The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Alibaug and the actor has finally shared the first photos from the wedding ceremony. In the first photo, Varun and Natasha are showered with flower petals and they can't contain their happiness. The couple is seen getting blessed by Varun's parents David Dhawan and Lali Dhawan in the photo.

While, in the second photo shared by Varun, the couple is taking their 'saat phere' and he is all smiles with his wife Natasha. Varun captioned his post stating, "Life long love just became official."

Check out the photos below:

Varun and Natasha's wedding ceremony took place in the presence of their family and close friends. The actor's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar was also a part of the wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha have been childhood sweethearts and now they have finally become life partners.

Talking about their love story, Varun had earlier said on What Women Want, "I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope."

He added, "I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and bhabhi and after my niece came. So when I saw my niece, I was like this is good."