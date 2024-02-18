Twitter
Filmfare Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan

The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 will see performances from Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, celebrating the best performances and best artistes from the Bollywood films released in the last year, took place at a gala event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 28. After three weeks, the awards are set to be broadcast on national television.

The star-studded show is hosted by Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana, while Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan will be seen entertaining the audiences with their enthralling performances.

Karan Johar's Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer roamntic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received the most nominations, i.e. 20 at the Filmfare Awards 2024. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crime drama Animal follows with 19 nominations, whereas Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan, both featuring Shah Rukh Khan, are next in the list with 16 and 15 nominations.

The winners of the technical awards were announced on January 27 at the Curtain Raiser event, which was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna. The Curtain Raiser event is streaming on the YouTube channel of the Filmfare. Singer Parthiv Gohil performed at the event, while fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil showcased their latest designs in a glittering fashion show, in which Janhvi Kapoor was the showstopper.

When and where to watch Filmfare Awards 2024

The Filmfare Awards 2024 will be telecast on Sunday, February 18, on Zee TV at 9 pm. The main sponsors for the 69th edition of the awards are Hyundai and Gujarat Tourism. 

