'Higher win percentage than....': Rohan Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup

Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

Main Atal Hoon review: Pankaj Tripathi juggles between mimicry and acting in PM Vajpayee's sloppy, one-tone hagiography

'Virat tried....': Rohit Sharma's honest take on Kohli's golden duck dismissal in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

'Higher win percentage than....': Rohan Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup

Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

Parenting tips to learn from Sudha Murty

Meet actor, launched by Amitabh, worked with SRK; accident ruined his career, had no work for years

Health benefits of green coffee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Main Atal Hoon review: Pankaj Tripathi juggles between mimicry and acting in PM Vajpayee's sloppy, one-tone hagiography

Bollywood

Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter's advance booking to open from this date.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter has created a huge buzz among the audience since its trailer was released. The masses have been waiting for the advance booking of the film to commence and taking into consideration the sky-high buzz the makers have finally put an end to the audience' wait. 

On Friday, the makers of Fighter took to his Instagram and sharing a video, wrote, "ETA for ADVANCE BOOKINGS: TOMORROW!
#Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D." With aircraft flying in the high skies, the blasts, the firing, the high mountain ranges, or the massive air bases, the film is sure to erupt the cinemas with advance bookings open from tomorrow (January 20).

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have already impressed the fans with their sizzling chemistry and the film is set to release grandly in worldwide cinemas in 2D and IMAX 3D formats, and it promises a big screen experience like never before seen. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter blends heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. 

 

