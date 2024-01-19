Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter's advance booking to open from this date.

Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter has created a huge buzz among the audience since its trailer was released. The masses have been waiting for the advance booking of the film to commence and taking into consideration the sky-high buzz the makers have finally put an end to the audience' wait.

On Friday, the makers of Fighter took to his Instagram and sharing a video, wrote, "ETA for ADVANCE BOOKINGS: TOMORROW!

#Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D." With aircraft flying in the high skies, the blasts, the firing, the high mountain ranges, or the massive air bases, the film is sure to erupt the cinemas with advance bookings open from tomorrow (January 20).

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have already impressed the fans with their sizzling chemistry and the film is set to release grandly in worldwide cinemas in 2D and IMAX 3D formats, and it promises a big screen experience like never before seen. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter blends heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.