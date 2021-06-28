Farhan Akhtar-Mrunal Thakur's 'Toofan' trailer to release on THIS date, new eye-catching posters out

Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated inspiring sports ‘Toofan’ drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Farhan on Monday (June 28) announced that the first trailer of ‘Toofan’ will be out on June 30.

The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor also shared new eye-catching posters of the film. In the first poster, an injured Farhan can be seen having an intimate moment with Mrunal. The poster also includes a still of Farhan during a boxing match.

“Life can’t break you when love holds you together. Trailer out on 30th June. #ToofaanOnPrime,” he captioned the post.

In the second poster, Farhan can be seen resting on the side of the boxing ring as Paresh Rawal stands behind him. In the caption, he wrote, “One punch, one step, one round at a time. That’s how you win. Trailer out on 30th June. #ToofaanOnPrime.”

The posters garnered great reactions from the actor’s friends and followers. Hrtithik Rshan took to the comments section and wrote, “Lovvvve it,” while Purab Kohli commented, “Looking forward to it buddy.” Angad Bedi commented, Je baat!!!! @faroutakhtar.” Zoya Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Kunal Thakur and Sidhant Chataurvedi showed appreciation by dropping emojis in the comments.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures), 'Toofaan' is poised to be the biggest sports drama of the year.

After the successful collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the dynamic duo is all set to return to pack a punch with 'Toofaan'.

This motivational story revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai's Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Hussain Dalal, Dr Mohan Agashe, DarshanKumaar and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.