Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to get married before 'Toofan' release? Javed Akhtar clueless

Recent news reports were abuzz that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, after the many speculations, have finally begun preparations for their wedding. Farhan's father Javed Akhtar was however clueless about what is happening in his son's life.

Talking to Times of India, Javed Akhtar reacted to the news of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding with surprise. He said, “I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive.” Further talking about Shibani, the writer-lyricist added, “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”

Revealing about the wedding, a source had previously told Mumbai Mirror, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan.” The little birdie added, “The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' is slated for October 2, 2020 release. He was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The ex-couple got divorced in the year 2016. They also have two daughters from their wedding, Shakya and Akira.