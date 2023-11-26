Headlines

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

Fans find similarities between Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot and Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer these two Bollywood films.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Animal’s trailer has taken social media by storm. The trailer gathered more than 50 million views in one day, leaving fans excited for the movie. However, recently a video went viral on social media that shows the similarities in the father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film to that between Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in the 2001 film Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love and 2005 film Waqt: The Race Against Time. 

On Friday, a parody handle on Instagram shared a video that showed Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s still from the Animal trailer along with some rushes from Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Ek Rishtaa and Waqt. The text on the video reads, “I think I downloaded the wrong Animal trailer.” 

The rushes from the movies showed Akshay Kumar saying ‘papa’ multiple times like Ranbir Kapoor in the Animal trailer and Akshay’s character also asks Amitabh to swap their father-son roles just like Ranbir asks Anil in the beginning of the Animal trailer. Not only this, the rushes also show Akshay Kumar seeking revenge on his father by invading the house of his enemy with a huge gang. Karisma Kapoor’s character can also be seen asking Akshay to choose between his family and her just like Rashmika Mandanna in the Animal trailer. 

Netizens reacted to the parody video and said that it looked like Bollywood copied Bollywood. One of the comments read, “Rashmika se bolo Karishma se dialogues bolna seekh le (Ask Rashmika to learn dialogue delivery from Karisma).” Another wrote, “time ke against race thi, Akki pehle hi aayega naa (It was race against the time, Akki had to come first).” Another wrote, “The story looks the same but aggression looks different.” Another wrote, “Animal inspired by Akshay’s movies?” Another wrote, “Akshay Kumar is original Animal.” 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.

