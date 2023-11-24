Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

A scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor manning a machine gun in Animal trailer is being trolled.

The trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was released yesterday (November 23), The action film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ani Kapoor. Apart from the actors’ appearances, what drew people’s attention in the trailer is the visceral action and violence. But one particular scene isn’t sitting too well with a section of the fans.

In the trailer, one scene features Ranbir Kapoor manning what appears to be some massive heavy machine gun, unleashing a deluge of bullets on his enemies. The scene, its VFX and CGI, and the overall impact have left the viewers largely unimpressed. The scene was shared on the subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip where viewers discussed that while the trailer was good, the scene did not live up to the standards set by the rest of the promo.

The original uploader shared the video with the caption: “The gun (or whatever it's called) almost looks like something from a video game to me. What do you guys think? I also wish they had saved the intensity of this scene for the theatre experience since it would have been super cool (even if it does look a bit off) to see it in the context.”

Many agreed with the sentiment. One person commented, “The gun looks ridiculous.” Another chimed in, saying, “What makes it even worse is the CGI, you can clearly tell it's CG and the silver color makes thing even worse.” Many accused director Vanga of ‘copying’ the scene from KGF Chapter 2 and Kaithi, which featured the heroes manning heavy machine guns. “Everyone copying from KGF- the guns, beards, stares, suicide missions, etc,” read one comment. Many other fans expressed disappointment that the makers chose to reveal the scene in the trailer itself. “I wished they kept it out of the trailer so it would have felt more exhilarating in the theatre,” wrote one fan.

Animal releases in theatres on December 1.