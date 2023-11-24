Headlines

Mukesh Ambani may lose ‘next-gen internet’ race, big win for Sunil Mittal’s massive investment

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in India, here's why

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

'Will they now send notice...': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Rahul Gandhi's jibe on India's World Cup loss

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani may lose ‘next-gen internet’ race, big win for Sunil Mittal’s massive investment

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

Viral video: Fearless teen and elderly man team up to rescue massive python, watch

Teams with most 200+ runs in T20I

Biggest T20 run chases by India

Bowlers who conceded most runs in ODI in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Anil Kapoor was missing from Animal trailer launch in Delhi

This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Anil Kapoor was missing from Animal trailer launch in Delhi

The trailer of Animal was launched in Delhi on Thursday in the presence of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film's principal cast but not Anil Kapoor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was released on Thursday and the cast of the film was present in Delhi for a grand physical trailer launch event. The director was joined by producer Bhushan Kumar as well as actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. However, as many noted, Anil Kapoor – also a big part of the film – was absent from the event.

Given that the Animal trailer is largely centred on a father-son relationship, people did woder why one-half of that pair was not present at the trailer launch. Speculations began floating. Some wondered that Kapoor may be prioritising other commitments or engagements, possibly linked to his busy schedule. Others argued that his absence could be a strategic move to generate curiosity and anticipation surrounding his role in the film, hinting at a possible plot twist or surprise element.

During the interaction with the press after the trailer launch, Ranbir was asked abot Anil’s absence and the actor responded, “He is currently in Dubai; this event was supposed to happen on the 21st, but got pushed for certain reasons. He already had prior commitments there. We miss him dearly. He is an important part of our film; this movie wouldn't have been possible without Anil Sir. We miss you, Anil Sir, Jhakaas!”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy-fame, Animal also stars Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani makes big announcement, says Reliance plans to invest Rs 20000 crore in next 3 years...

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

Delhi air quality dips into 'severe category' today; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category; check AQI of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE