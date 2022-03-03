Exclusive: Bobby Deol reveals how 'Class of 83' helped him bag 'Love Hostel'

Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Love Hostel' in which he plays Dagar, a ruthless assassin on the hunt to kill the newly wedded couple Ahmed Shaukeen and Jyoti Dilawar, portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Bobby has been garnering huge praise and acclaim for his excellent performance in the thriller.

When we recently talked to the actor on how the film's director Shanker Raman envisioned him in the negative character in 'Love Hostel', Bobby told DNA, "I am so overwhelmed about the reaction to 'Love Hostel' so the honest truth is when I met him (Shanker Raman), obviously I met him on Zoom because corona was in the air at that time, we heard the narration. I really enjoyed it and I liked my character but I felt there was some development to be done with the characterization."

The 'Gupt' actor added that it was his last year's performance as a senior cop in 'Class of 83' that helped him bag the role. He said, "I felt it did not matter to me about the length of the role so then again we had few discussions and we were on the same page and that's how I ended up doing 'Love Hostel' but the back story to me being part of this film is that Gaurav (Verma) from Red Chillies really wanted me to do it and I had just done 'Class of 83' with them and when they planned to write the subject so he told Shanker that I am trying to take Bobby.

Bobby continued, "But obviously everybody has this whole image about me being 'Duniya Hasino Ka Mela', 'Naiyo Naiyo', so they could never imagine me something like that in 'Love Hostel' so he sent him the link to watch 'Class of 83 and he saw it and that's how he realized okay Bobby is trying to do different stuff and we have never given him a chance and I think he will be able to do this really well and that's how I got to do 'Love Hostel' because of 'Class of 83' and then from the time we started working till today every time I meet Shanker he says, I am so happy that you were part of this film and it feels so good to hear from your director, you know that I made a difference."

When we asked Bobby his thought process while portraying such a ruthless character and how he prepared himself for the role, Bobby said, "Well, a lot went into the preparation, especially for the look. Shanker had already designed the look. He wanted the character to have a beard, with the burnt mark, the bent nose so all I had to do was grow a beard. I said that let me do it, not color it because I like those greys that come like very symmetrical ((pointing to his face). They said that we will grey your hair and the makeup they did to age my face."

Bobby further revealed the most challenging part during his preparation as he added, "I have to learn Haryanvi and that was the most challenging part because if my character couldn't speak that language the way it is spoken then the true feel of the character would never come out because he was from that area and he sounds like that person so that was really challenging but I really enjoyed doing that. I think that was the most fun part of playing Dagar.



Talking about his character in detail, the actor said, "I read my scripts so many times, that I started feeling like that character because my character is such that he thinks he is right, he thinks he is not doing anything wrong, and he believes so much in the things he believes in that nothing can make him think otherwise and that's the thought I kept in my mind while performing it. You know we all are human beings; we all are greedy, selfish, mean, egoistic...we all have those qualities in us and we all just control those qualities that makes us a better person, a better human being so when you are doing characters like this, you just take those emotions out and when they just say cut, you just stopped being that and become Bobby again."

Presented by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Manish Mundra under Drishyam Films, 'Love Hostel' is streaming on ZEE5.