'Keep doing better...': Salman Khan appreciates Bobby Deol's performance in 'Love Hostel'

Salman Khan shares a special bond with the Deols. Khan idolises Dharmendra, and he is been a close friend to Sunny and Bobby Deol. Time and again Salman showed support to Deols, and he did it again for Bobby. Salman shared a post on his social media with a picture from Bobby's latest movie 'Love Hostel,' and appreciated his performance. With the picture, Salman said, "Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel … best wishes always n hope u keep doing better n better..."

Bobby considers Salman as an angel, as the latter was responsible for bringing Deol back into form, and offered him 'Race 3.' In a conversation with DNA, Deol added that Salman is truly an inspiration. He believed in him and made him understand that he should take better care of his body. Deol kickstarted the second phase of his career with 'Race 3,' and he went on to win praises with 'Aashram.'

Talking about crime-thriller 'Love Hostel,' Bobby plays the role of a ruthless assassin Dagar who is on a mission to hunt down star-crossed lovers, Ashu (Vikrant Massey) and Jyoti (Sanya Malhotra). Deol shares information about his character, "Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out."

On the other side, Sanya Malhotra said, "Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti”.