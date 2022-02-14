'Love Hostel' trailer: Bobby Deol hunts Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey in romantic thriller

The trailer for the romantic thriller 'Love Hostel', starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, has been released on Monday, February 14. The Shanker Raman directorial will be streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from February 25.



As the official YouTube description of the trailer read, "This ZEE5 original film traces the journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. Witness these star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending." Being hunted by the cold-blooded killer Dagar (Bobby Deol), Ahmed Shaukeen (Vikrant Massey), and Jyoti Dilawar (Sanya Malhotra) are fighting against all odds for the sake of love.

Talking about her experience of working in the film, Sanya Malhotra says, "Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti”.

“Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me sometime to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out", Bobby Deol shares information about his character.







Providing more details on the film, Vikrant Massey says, “Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It’s a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times”.



Presented by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Manish Mundra under Drishyam Films, 'Love Hostel' will stream from 25th February 2022 on ZEE5.