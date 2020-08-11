'Equality': Shraddha Kapoor hails SC ruling on daughters' equal coparcenary rights

Shraddha Kapoor, Supreme Court, landmark judgement, equality, coronavirus

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the fact that the Supreme Court today held that daughters would have equal coparcenary rights in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) properties even if they were not alive at the time of the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma case.

Shraddha took to her social media to celebrate the verdict and wrote, "About time! #Equality". The landmark judgment by the Supreme Court read, "Daughters have to be given equal share of coparcenary rights in share of property like the son."





Recently, Shraddha had also urged her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and asked everyone to be thankful for what they have and asked everyone to do their bit. Pressing her audiences to continue doing their bit Shraddha had said, "I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is a little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in."

She further added, "Because there will be a lot of people who will need our help and I am happy to be the part of something like that so that I can help in someways. So, just small request to everyone out there to definitely do something to lend a helping hand."