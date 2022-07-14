Emergency: Kangana Ranaut trolled as she unveils new film's teaser, netizens say 'Dhaakad ka record khatre mein hai'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Thursday, July 14, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look and the teaser of her upcoming political drama Emergency in which the actress portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from starring as the leading lady, Kangana has also directed and written the story of the film, which she has produced also under her banner Manikarnika films.

Her first look and the teaser met with a positive response among the audiences as they found the uncanny similarity between the Panga actress and the only female Prime Minister of India. However, there was a section of the audience too who trolled the actress and said that it might become another flop after her last film Dhaakad, which reportedly sold only 20 tickets costing Rs 4,420 at the box office.

One Twitter user wrote "Dhaakad ka record khatre mein hai". While another user tweeted, "Funny whenever Kangana starts new film all in twitter shout like superb nailed it faadu great dhaansu etc etc but at time of release nobody goes in hall to see poor kangna dhaakad me bhi same hua nobody went".

Here are some of the other reactions from Twitter

Matlab Dhakad ka Record Khatre me hai pic.twitter.com/vND09dGpev — Pooran Marwadi (@PooranADian) July 14, 2022

Funny whenever kangna start new film all in twitter shout like superb nailed it faadu great dhaansu etc etc but at time of release nobody goes in hall to see poor kangna dhaakad me bhi same hua nobody went July 14, 2022

Nothing but a mimicry and that too low on standards — Aditya Ojha (@thispodcastguy) July 14, 2022

Produced by : Kangana Ranaut

Written by : Kangana Ranaut

Directed by: Kangana Ranaut

Acted by : Kangana Ranaut

Audience: Kangana Ranaut only#EmergencyFirstLook https://t.co/yy2miDJJ81 — Mayank Madhur (@KanganaMayank) July 14, 2022

She is producing and directing it so she prolly hired herself? July 14, 2022

Talking about Dhaakad, the action thriller film was directed by Razneesh Ghai and starred Arjun Rampal as the main antagonist Rudraveer opposite Ranaut's Agent Agni. Saswata Chatterjee, and Divya Dutt also featured in prominent roles. It clashed with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office and turned out to be a disaster.



READ | Dhaakad star Saswata Chatterjee reveals film 'was removed from theatres even before he could watch it'

Before Emergency, Kangana had co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with Krish Jagarlamudi. The period drama released in 2019 was based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi.