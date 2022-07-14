Search icon
Emergency: Kangana Ranaut trolled as she unveils new film's teaser, netizens say 'Dhaakad ka record khatre mein hai'

Here's how netizens trolled Kangana Ranaut after she released the first look poster and the teaser of her upcoming political drama Emergency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Thursday, July 14, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look and the teaser of her upcoming political drama Emergency in which the actress portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from starring as the leading lady, Kangana has also directed and written the story of the film, which she has produced also under her banner Manikarnika films.

Her first look and the teaser met with a positive response among the audiences as they found the uncanny similarity between the Panga actress and the only female Prime Minister of India. However, there was a section of the audience too who trolled the actress and said that it might become another flop after her last film Dhaakad, which reportedly sold only 20 tickets costing Rs 4,420 at the box office.

One Twitter user wrote "Dhaakad ka record khatre mein hai". While another user tweeted, "Funny whenever Kangana starts new film all in twitter shout like superb nailed it faadu great dhaansu etc etc but at time of release nobody goes in hall to see poor kangna dhaakad me bhi same hua nobody went".

Here are some of the other reactions from Twitter

Talking about Dhaakad, the action thriller film was directed by Razneesh Ghai and starred Arjun Rampal as the main antagonist Rudraveer opposite Ranaut's Agent Agni. Saswata Chatterjee, and Divya Dutt also featured in prominent roles. It clashed with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office and turned out to be a disaster.

READ | Dhaakad star Saswata Chatterjee reveals film 'was removed from theatres even before he could watch it'

Before Emergency, Kangana had co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with Krish Jagarlamudi. The period drama released in 2019 was based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi. 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's walk into the Lord's ground during 2nd ODI goes viral
