Dhaakad star Saswata Chatterjee reveals film 'was removed from theatres even before he could watch it'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, is one of the most successful actresses in the country. The actress has a huge fan following, she is known for giving hits. However, her latest movie Dhaakad failed to impress netizens. The film did not do great at the box office.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut defended her film after it failed at the box office. Now Dhaakad actor Saswata Chatterjee talked about the movie and said that ‘it was a big project’ and ‘it was strange’ to see that film didn’t work. While speaking to News18, he stated, “No, it did not create an impact. Obviously, it feels bad. It was a big project. It was removed from cinema halls even before I could watch it. Yet it was a big-scale project- from its action to its soundtrack. So it was strange to me as well as to why it didn’t work.”

Earlier, Kangana shared snapshots of a few articles that proclaimed her as 'box office queen.' Ranaut added that her film Manikarnika has been a blockbuster. Thalaivii had broken OTT records, and she has been a part of the hit reality show Lock Upp. Kangana shared that she is still hopeful for the year 2022. Kangana said, "2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka super hit film, 2020 was covid year, 2021 I gave biggest film of my career Thalavii which came on ott and was huge success, I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster lock up hosting and it's not over yet... I have great hopes with it."

Although Kangana said that Thalavii was a big success on OTT, the film had a theatrical release, and the film couldn't perform well in cinemas. On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, and she is also directing her next film Emergency. Last Sunday, Kangana was spotted at the airport on Sunday morning, and she was looking elegant in a saree. Kangana will star and direct the film Emergency, and previously, she shared the pre-production update on her Instagram. Media photographer Viral Bhayani posted her airport video with the caption that says, "#kanganaranaut begins work for her new film which she will direct."