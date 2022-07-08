Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher mourn Shinzo Abe's shocking death, pen emotional notes

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut posted on Instagram to express their condolences for the passing of Shinzo Abe, a former Japanese prime minister. He was shot on Friday while running for office in the city of Nara. He passed away about five hours after being brought to Nara Medical University.

Sharing a picture of Shinzo, Kangana wrote, “Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot, while giving a speech in the western city of Nara today, sad day. India lost a great friend. Om Shanti.





Anupam Kher wrote, “Deeply saddened & shocked by the assassination of former PM of Japan #ShinzoAbe! He was one of the most compassionate world leaders! And a great friend of India! His face reflected kindness! Very rare for a person in politics! My condolences to his family & people of Japan! Omshanti.”

For the unversed, Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, hospital officials said.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world's safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet ministers hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events around the country after the shooting, which he called dastardly and barbaric.



Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart in addition to two neck wounds that damaged an artery, causing extensive bleeding. He was in a state of cardio and pulmonary arrest when he arrived at the hospital and never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said.Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020.



(Inputs from PTI)