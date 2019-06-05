Eid Mubarak: Shah Rukh Khan says Namaste and waves from Mannat in shorts

Bollywood is celebrating the festival of Eid in full swing. One of the celebrities, also a Bollywood superstar who greets his fans every year, is Shah Rukh Khan. This year was no different. SRK, who is known for greeting his fans on such special occasions, waved from his bungalow today morning.

Shah Rukh Khan came to the balcony of his bungalow and waved towards the media and his fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. King Khan wore black knee-length shorts and a white sweater-tee from the brand called Off-White. For the uninitiated Off-White is the same brand which Deepika Padukone wore at Cannes.

See photos of Shah Rukh Khan here:

More pictures of King Khan at Mannat wishing the FANs waiting for him #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/no8etelV01 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 5, 2019

Remember Deepika Padukone's black tulle dress with plunging neckline look? The dress, worn by Dippy on her second day of Cannes 2019, featured a snakeskin patterned neon-green neckline and was one of the most bold and appluaded outings of Deepika from the festival. The outfit was designed by Off-White.

Apart from his appearance, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be spotted once again, greeting his fans from Mannat in the evening. Well, we can't wait for the adorable superstar to come back and celebrate the festival looking his charming best like always!