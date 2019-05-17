Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone hits it out of the park in black tulle dress

Some time back, Deepika Padukone began her second day at Cannes 2019 exuding power like a true boss lady. She wore a pinstripe plunging neckline suit, designed by Loewe and paired it up with neon orange shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

The actress has now shared her second look from her second day at Cannes 2019. Deepika Padukone, keeping the vibe of summer alive, looks like a bombshell in a black tulle dress with plunging neckline. The dress has been designed by Off-white and it features a snakeskin patterned neon-green neckline.

Much to our surprise, Deepika also went on to match her look with another snakeskin patterned sling bag. However what really stole the show were her green vintage sunnies. The actress wore a smokey-eyed make-up and completed her look with black sneakers.

Here, take a look at her attire:

Deepika Padukone slayed on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival on her day one. She wore a custom Dundas couture gown in the combination of black and cream paired with a huge bow. Deepika had competition from Kangana Ranaut, who wore a Kanjiveeram saree with Victorian twist. She was also up against Priyanka Chopra who made her Cannes red carpet debut this year. Priyanka wore a black and red embellished thigh-high slit gown, making it an underwhelming debut.