PHOTOS: Wrapped in a custom Peter Dundas couture gown, Deepika Padukone was a gift to the world at Cannes Film Festival!

Here's how Deepika Padukone slayed at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 in an off white and black ensemble, Check pictures inside...
1. Deepika Padukone's Day 1 at Cannes 2019!
Deepika Padukone's much awaited look for Cannes Film Festival 2019 came like a big surprise to her fans. The actress, who recently walked the pink carpet at MET Gala 2019 in New York, directly made her way to Cannes on Thursday itself, when she barely had time for her fittings.
2. Deepika Padukone: A gift to the world at Cannes Red Carpet!
Going completely out of the box, Deepika Padukone looked like a gift to the world, wrapped in an off white and black coloured custom made Peter Dundas couture gown. With the exageratted bow in the front, Deepika looked totall at ease, ruling the Cannes Red Carpet as she walked for the premiere of Rocket Man. Her samurai style pony tail and bold eyes only accentuated her chiselled face.
3. Deepika Padukone's Cannes Red Carpet look one: DECODED!
Deepika's white floor length gown with exaggerated pointed sleeves, had a sweeping long trail. Add to that a risque plunging neckline and that oversized bow in front along with dramatic eyes that neat high pony tail -- that makes for the look which ruled the Cannes 2019 Red Carpet. Statement ring, diamond earrings and silver bracelets by Lorraine Schwartz paired with black strappy stilettos by Aquazzara, completed her look to the T.
4. Representing LO'Real at Cannes Film Festival 2019
Representing LO'Real Paris at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, ahead of Cannes veterans like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, Deepika totally killed it at the red carpet on her first day, especially, considering that she barely got time for her fittings.
5. The kiss of love!
Deepika was seen having a lot of fun at the red carpet. She not just smiled and posed for the shutterbugs, but also blew flying-kisses for the fans that'd gathered at the do. All eyes are now set on her day two at the French Riveria. Watch this space...