Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra makes an underwhelming debut

Priyanka didn't live up to our expectations

Priyanka Chopra finally made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year and we hate to write this but she didn't live up to our expectations.

Priyanka, who has quite a bit of a reputation for killing it with her sartorial sense, wore a black embellished gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair in soft curls and kept the accessories to a bare minimum. As a guest of Chopard, she was expected to wear tons of statement diamond pieces, but she wore none, to our disappointment.

Check out her look:

The Cannes Film Festival 2019 will also be attended by regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on Thursday. TV star Hina Khan made her Cannes debut this year.