Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut gives a victorian twist to the humble Kanjeevaram saree, PHOTOS and Videos
Kangana Ranaut's first look on her first day at Cannes Film Festival was a perfect blend of the eas and the west...
- DNA Web Team
- May 17, 2019, 12:31 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut's second appearance at Cannes Film Festival made heads turn and how! The actress had lost 5 kgs in just 10 days in order to make sure she makes a mark in her outfit for Cannes 2019.
On her first day at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Kangana Ranaut stunned in a golden Kanjeevaram saree, giving it a victorian twist. Her accessories, styling and overall look appears to be a perfect blend of the east and the west.
Check out the pictures and videos of Kangana's first outing on her first day at Canes 2019:
1. Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2019!
It's Kangana Ranaut's second appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and the actress continues to slay it with her first look on her first day at Cannes 2019. Kangana was seen rocking a Falguni and Shane Peacock Kanjeevaram saree with a victorian twist in her overall look for her first outing of the day on Thursday.
2. Kangana's Cannes 2019 first appearance: Decoded!
Clad in a custom made golden Kanjeevaram silk saree, Kangana made heads turn as she sashayed throught the streets of Cannes. Kangana paired her golden Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya Creations with an embellished corset by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
3. Accessories that add drama!
Kangana accessorised her look with a pair of burgundy coloured arm-length gloves and a golden embellished peplum belt, that added loads of drama and victorian elements to her overall look.
When she took to the streets, Kangana sported a pair of black sunnies to add even more drama to her overall appearance!
4. What's in the hair?
Kangana's hairdo too reminded us of those done in the victorian age. Her hair was neatly pleated and then tied in a bun at the back, with sleek waves on the side of her forehead.
Meanwhile, catch Kangana having some fun with the camera in this BTS video:
5. Kangana at the India Pavilian at Cannes 2019
Kangana was later seen at the India Pavilian at the Cannes Film Festival with Mr. Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I & B, Govt. of India and CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi.
6. Repeating the block heels in style!
Interestingly Kanagana sported the same pair of white block heels with her saree, that she had donned while leaving from Mumbai for Cannes. In one of the boomerang videos shared by the Instagram page of Team Kangana Ranaut, one can easily spot the white block heels.
Check it out here:
Meanwhile, Kangana also took to the streets at Cannes and was spotted having a lot of fun. She even posed for a few selfies with her fans.
(All images via Instagram)