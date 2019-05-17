Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut gives a victorian twist to the humble Kanjeevaram saree, PHOTOS and Videos

Kangana Ranaut's first look on her first day at Cannes Film Festival was a perfect blend of the eas and the west...

Kangana Ranaut's second appearance at Cannes Film Festival made heads turn and how! The actress had lost 5 kgs in just 10 days in order to make sure she makes a mark in her outfit for Cannes 2019.

On her first day at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Kangana Ranaut stunned in a golden Kanjeevaram saree, giving it a victorian twist. Her accessories, styling and overall look appears to be a perfect blend of the east and the west.

Check out the pictures and videos of Kangana's first outing on her first day at Canes 2019: