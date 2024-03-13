Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Ahead of the final leg of his tour in Mumbai, Ed Sheeran partied with Bollywood celebs and also did Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose to perfection.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is in Mumbai, and ahead of his concert, the artiste enjoys grooving to Allu Arjun's popular song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Before taking the stage by storm, Ed was seen visiting a school, interacting with students, and enjoying Mumbai city's nightlife.

Singer Armaan Malik shared a reel in which he and Ed danced to Allu Arjun's song. In the video, Armaan performs the dance step, and the international pop icon follows him. Armaan ended the song with Shah Rukh Khan's signature step, and Ed does the iconic pose perfectly. Armaan shared the reel on Instagram with the caption, "Favourite person in my city (heart emoji) @teddysphotos."

Here's Ed Sheeran channelling Allu Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan

Soon after Armaan shared the video, several of Ed's Indian fans were left in awe of him. A netizen wrote, "He is just so down to earth person." Another netizen wrote, "My two favourites dancing on my favourite song." An internet user wrote, "ED and Armaan dancing on Butta Bomma wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, OMGG SO CUTEEEE THIS IS." Another internet user wrote, "We didn’t see this coming."

Earlier in the day, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter interacted with students and sang songs for them in the classroom. In a clip that he posted on Instagram, Sheeran said, “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.”

He is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act. The show will be organised by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow as promoters.

