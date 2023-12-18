Headlines

Dunki Drop 6 Banda: Fans hail Diljit Dosanjh's vocals, Shah Rukh Khan's 'aashiq, desh bhakt' avatar, call it chartbuster

Shah Rukh Khan's romantic, desh bhakt avatar in Dunki new song Banda has fans excited for Rajkumar Hirani's film

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:33 AM IST

As Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki nears the release date, the makers dropped another song from the movie with Diljit Dosanjh's vocals, titled Banda. The song has taken social media by storm and has left fans impressed. 

The new song from Dunki is an introduction to Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy in the film. The song’s video showcases how Shah Rukh and Taapsee fight against all odds to make their London dreams a reality. It also gives a glimpse into what the film will be all about and just how much of a fighter Shah Rukh’s character is. While the actor can be seen dancing to the song in India, the video also shows the issues he and his friends face once they go abroad. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan penned a sweet note expressing gratitude to Diljit Dosanjh for giving his vocals to the song and wrote, "Tum jo maang loge dil toh yeh jaan dega banda….vaadon ka iraadon ka aur apne yaaron ka yaar. Aur ek aur yaar @diljitdosanjh paaji ne is gaane mein jaan bhar di hai. Thank u and love u paaji for making Hardy a banda for everyone to love, (If you ask him for love, he will give you his life. He’s the friend you’d always want. And my friend Diljit also gave this song his all. Thank you for making Hardy the man everyone would love.)" 

Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the new track by Dilijit Dosanjh. One of the comments read, "Hardy is here to rule." Another wrote, "What an amazing song." Another commented, "Dilijit Dosanjh's voice and Shah Rukh Khan, best combination ever." Another wrote, "Masterpiece in every frame." 

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in key roles and shows the story of 5 friends who wish to go to London but have to take the illegal route. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21 and is set to clash with Prabhas' Salaar. 

