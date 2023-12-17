Dunki advance booking takes thunderous start, Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 1 crore in just five hours

Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has opened on a bumper note. The film clashes at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which has also sold tickets worth more than Rs 1 crore for the opening day.

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting his third release of the year, Dunki. On Saturday evening, the superstar announced that the advance booking for his film, which releases in cinemas on December 21, has been opened and fans rushed to book their tickets as soon as possible.

Within just five hours, the SRK-starrer grossed more than Rs 1 crore in advance booking sales. Industry tracker Sacnilk Entertainment took to its X (previously known as Twitter) account and wrote, "#Dunki crosses 1 Cr advance booking gross for opening day in India."

Fans are eagerly excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's combination on the big screen. Hirani, who has previously helmed blockbusters 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, wanted to collaborate with King Khan since his debut film Munna Bhai MBBS and now after twenty years, the actor and filmmaker have finally come together.

Live: #Dunki crosses 1 Cr advance booking gross for opening day in India — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 16, 2023

Dunki clashes at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. The advance bookings for Salaar have also opened well as the film, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan, has raked in more than Rs 1 crore gross for the opening day within just twelve hours.

Coming back to Dunki, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The emotional drama, based around the concept of illegal immiration, is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.



READ | Meet this brother duo, one starred in villainous role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, other plays superstar's best friend in Dunki