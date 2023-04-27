'Dua karo': Salman Khan asks fans for wishes, says 'nobody knows what tomorrow hold'

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

No one can beat actor Salman Khan in hosting a show or event. The Dabangg star surely knows how to entertain the live audience with his hosting skills. He is now all set to take anchoring command at Filmfare Awards 2023, which will happen on Thursday night at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, Salman dropped a picture from the grand set of the event. Dressed in a grey casual t-shirt and blue jeans, Salman looked super cool. Sharing his excitement about the event, he wrote, "Nobody knows what tomorrow holds.... Not true in this case as it`s Filmfare Awards tomorrow.. bas ache se ho jaaye, duo karo kyunki duaaon me hai bada dam. Vande Mataram. (Hope all goes well. Please pray as there is a lot of power in prayers.)"

Salman will host the latest edition of the Filmfare Awards with actor Maniesh Paul. Actor Vicky Kaushal will perform at the event. Recently, he shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen busy preparing for his dance performance. Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal captioned the images as "Final checks. See you tomorrow" and tagged Filmfare`s official Instagram profile.

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also expected to showcase their dancing skills at the award show. Earlier, Salman Khan took to social media and gave special advice to all his fans. Sharing a photo of himself, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor asked his fans to not chill but work harder.

Dropping a photo of himself in a formal look, Salman Khan wrote, "Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay." In th photo, he looks handsome as he wore a white shirt and a black tie. Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, "Handsome hunk My love." "Why are you soo handsome?," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Bhaijaan JAAN he le loge." "MOST HANDSOME MAN TO EVER EXIST ON THIS PLANET," a user commented. The Ready actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which released on April 21. (With inputs from ANI)

