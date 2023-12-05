Headlines

'Don't shout': Jaya Bachchan asks paps to keep quiet at The Archies premiere, netizens say 'she is so rude'

Jaya Bachchan can be seen shouting at the paps and telling them to keep quiet at The Archies premiere.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya, Rekha were spotted at The Archies premiere.

Amitabh appeared at the premiere of his grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies with the whole family. Abhishek and Aish put separation rumours to rest as they were seen posing together. However, in one viral video, Jaya can be seen shouting at the paps and telling them to keep quiet.

Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “She is the entertainment for paparazzi.” The second one said, “Always in a rotten mood and rudeness.” The third one said, “Why she is making fun of herself  always.” The fourth one said, “Loool not here too  like it’s a launch, she should just stay at home if she hates outside and noises that much.” The fifth one said, “Rekha is way better than her.”

The sixth one said, “Jaya Bachan she’s soo rude. We have no respect for her whatsoever.” The seventh person commented, “Lagta hai inko Rekha Ji ki baddua lagi hai, hamesha chillati hain ye, paps pucho toh prob na pucho tab bhi problem.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen smiling for the cameras when they arrived at The Archies premiere event. Social media users have reacted to the Bachchan family arriving together for Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies premiere. One of the social media users wrote, "It's seems divorce is on for abhishek and aishwarya..just look at them."  The second one said, "In this whole Aradhya looks so beautiful in black dress." 

 The third one said, "Seems like Aishwarya and Aradhya are being ignored." The fourth one said, "I really hope Aishwarya and Abhishek never divorce." The fifth one said, "Everyone opened their dirty mouth and started promoting the divorce of Ashwarya and Abhishek, but they were disappointed. They just love destroying other people's homes and causing harm to them." 

 

