Doctor G star Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he rejected blank cheque from producer, says 'mere liye Laxmi se pehle...'

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he believed in cinema for change and doesn't want to do anything regressive. His next Doctor G releases on October 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana/File photo

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently promoting his upcoming film, a medical campus comedy-drama Doctor G in which the Andhadhun actor plays a male gynaecologist student, Dr. Uday Gupta. Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shefali Shah will be seen in pivotal roles in the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial.

In a recent interview, the actor, whose last theatrical release Anek was a box office failure, revealed that he once rejected a blank cheque from a producer who offered him a three-film deal without a proper story or script for any of those films. Ayushmann, who is known for picking up unique roles that strike a conversation in society, stated that the script is 'very important' for him.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Vicky Donor actor said, "I remember there was one producer who once gave me a blank cheque and said 'Jitna chahe le lo, teen picture karlo humare saath. Story, script wagera likhte rahenge’. I said, ‘Mere liye Laxmi se pehle Saraswati aati hai’. For me, the script is very important."

Explaining his answer further, the actor added, "I don’t want to do anything regressive. I know the popular palette is regressive, but I can’t change my mindset like that. I do films that are progressive. I believe in cinema for change. I always wanted to do unconventional stories, I am fortunate that I am getting those. My entire career is based on risks."

READ | Dhokha Round D Corner star Aparshakti Khurana opens up on comparisons with brother Ayushmann Khurrana | Exclusive

Speaking about Doctor G, the film releases in theatres on October 14 and will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga, an espionage action thriller. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, it features Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in supporting roles. Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, was earlier supposed to hit theatres on the same date but it pushed its release averting a triple box-office clash.

