Doctor G box office collection day 1 estimate: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh's film earns Rs 3.5 crore

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles, the medical campus-comedy drama was released in theatres on October 14 to mixed reviews with one section of the audience calling it a hilarious ride, while the other half saying that the film and can be watched on OTT when it starts streaming.

The film has taken a decent start at the box office and as per early box office estimates, Doctor G collected Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day as per a Pinkvilla report. The report also states that the social comedy, in which Ayushmann plays a male gynaecologist student and Rakul plays his senior, was expected to take an opening of around Rs 2.5 crore.

Doctor G has thus taken a much better opening than Ayushmann's previous two theatrical releases. Anek, a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a romantic comedy by Abhishek Kapoor, opened at Rs 1.78 crore.

Apart from Ayushmann and Rakul, Doctor G features two terrific female performers in the form of Delhi Crime star Shefali Shah, who plays the coordinator of the medical college, and Mirzapur actress Sheeba Chaddha who plays his mother in the comedy-drama produced by Junglee Pictures.



The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial clashed at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer espionage action thriller named Code Name: Tiranga and the Hindi dubbed version of Kannada language drama Kantara, headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty.

Code Name Tiranga, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles. While Kantara features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in supporting roles.