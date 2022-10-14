Search icon
Doctor G Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama gets a thumbs up from moviegoers

Doctor G seems to be an entertaining comedy-drama. The crowd responded favorably to the movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana is out in theatres. Once more, the Bollywood actor has chosen to tell a tale with a unique perspective and an important matter that many people may have heard about but never addressed. Doctor G seems to be an entertaining comedy-drama. The crowd responded favourably to the movie. 
 
 
Apart from the Andhadhun actor, Doctor G features three female terrific performers in the form of Shefali Shah who plays the coordinator of the medical college, Rakul Preet Singh who plays his senior, and Sheeba Chaddha who plays his mother in the comedy-drama slated to release in theatres on October 14.
 
The film will clash at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer an espionage action thriller Code Name: Tiranga. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles. 
 
