Disha Patani's picture in black bikini goes viral

Disha Patani, who was missing-in-action during the lockdown, is now making headlines for her latest picture. The actress could be seen in a black bikini, which is a throwback picture from one of her holidays before COVID-19.

Disha shared her selfie in the black bikini. The picture also becomes a delight because she appeared to be sun-kissed in it. Disha way lying down on a beach which taking the picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Take me back," with a flower and wave emoji.

Take a look:

Even though Disha is not seen shooting since these months of lockdown, she always makes it a point to interact with her fans through her regular social media posts. She was supposed to resume working on 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' soon.

Featuring Salman Khan in the lead role with Disha, 'Radhe', directed by Prabhudheva also stars Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The movie was initially slated for Eid release. Apart from the movie, Disha has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.