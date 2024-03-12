This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

Twitter
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari got the idea for her directorial debut Nil Battey Sannata, starring Swara Bhasker and Riya Shukla, after making small ad film for Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 10:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari/Instagram
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made her directorial debut Nil Battey Sannata, starring Swara Bhasker, Riya Shukla, Ratna Pathak Shah and Pankaj Tripathi among others, in 2016. The comedy drama featured Swara as a household maid and single mother who joins her daughter's school to motivate her for studies.

The filmmaker was inspired to make her debut film after she made a small ad film called Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai for the promotional campaign of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for Sony Entertainment Television in 2014. After shooting the ad, Ashwiny got inspired to get into film direction.

On the 6th anniversary of Nil Battey Sannata in 2022, Ashwiny penned a long note on Instagram that read, "In 2014 I made a small ad film for Sony KBC called 'Mubarak Ho Ladki Hui Hai'. This story came up right after that. I left my comfortable highly paying, globe trotting advertising job to make this story I believed in. Survived on my PF/gratuity and savings. Not an easy decision when you are top of your game from a working class family, heading an agency and leaving everything to start from the beginning."

"But I had to fearlessly follow my passion with the over a decade experience I carried along with me. 6 years of #NilBatteySannata Thank you for the unconditional love even today. Thank you for making me believe that telling stories that matter does impact lives. Thank you for the encouragement and accepting me as a storyteller, and constantly believing in me. No matter who you are or where you come from, you have the right to dream. For many more stories to tell. I am because of you. Gratitude", she concluded.

After Nil Battey Sannata, Ashwiney Iyer Tiwari directed the films Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga. She also helmed the web series Break Point and Faadu. Her husband Nitesh Tiwari is also a filmmaker, who has made movies such as Bhoothnath Returns, Dangal, Chhichhore, and Bawaal.

