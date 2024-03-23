Diljit Dosanjh's photos with 'wife and son' go viral, mystery woman in pics breaks silence: 'Koi mainu...'

Nisha Bano took to Instagram and shared the articles related to her wedding news with Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh, who has been ruling the world with his music, often makes headlines for his wedding rumours. Recently, a photo of him with Punjabi actress and singer Nisha Bano went viral and added fuel to wedding rumours.

Now, the actress has finally reacted to the rumours. She took to Instagram and shared the articles related to her wedding news with Diljit. She also dropped the viral photos and wrote, “Hahahaha koi menu v puchlo, mai ave hi wife bnati, eh news bhut viral ho rahi n bhut Sare lok menu video n pics tag n share kar rahe but punjabiya nu ta pta k mai @sameermahiofficial di wife aa Bollywood nu kon samjave People have made me somebody's wife but they should ask me as well. This news has gone viral and people are tagging me in videos and photos. The Punjabis know that I am Sameer Mahi's wife but who will make Bollywood understand this?)"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, after the success of the first song Naina from Crew, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain the audiences again with his next track in the upcoming film titled Choli. Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, with Kapil Sharma in a special appearance.

Choli is a recreation of the iconic track Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. The iconic song has been recreated by Akshay and IP with additional lyrics written by IP Singh. Along with the original vocals of Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh have also sung the recreated version, which is setting a perfect vibe for the Holi party this season.

