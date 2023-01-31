Search icon
Diljit Dosanjh joins Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer The Crew, Kareena Kapoor reacts

The Crew would be the second collaboration of Diljit-Kareena after 2019's hit Good Newwz.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to the cast of The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the makers announced Tuesday. Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.

Taran Adarsh also shared the announcement on his social media, and wrote, "THE CREW’: DILJIT DOSANJH JOINS TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON… #DiljitDosanjh is the latest addition to the cast of #TheCrew, starring #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #KritiSanon… Set against the backdrop of airline industry… Starts March-end 2023." 

Diljit's Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor welcomed him and called his addition as "Ufff Best News." 

Rhea Kapoor said the team is thrilled to have Dosanjh on board. "We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience," the producer said in a statement.

According to the official logline, the film follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Rhea and Ektaa previously collaborated on the 2018 buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Kareena as one of the leads. The Crew marks the third outing for Kareena and Diljit after their 2016 crime drama Udta Punjab and 2019 comedy-drama Good Newwz. Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, The Crew is set to go on floors by the end of March. 

(With inputs from PTI)

