Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

Meet man who dropped out of school, then built Rs 5499 crore company, backed by Sachin Tendulkar

Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

The digital agency Schbang in its statement issued an apology to "those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of cancer". It also shared that Poonam Pandey's own mother has battled cancer.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Edited by

The digital agency Schbang, which planned Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt last week as a campaign to create awareness for cervical cancer, has finally issued a statement. The statement included an apology to those who have themselves or whose loved ones have battled cancer and also stated that their only mission behind this act was to "elevate awareness about cervical cancer".

Their statement began as, "Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer."

Stating the 'singular mission' behind their campiagn, the agency added, "Our actions were driven by a singular mission - to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer. In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths. After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle aged women in India."

Their statement also shared that Poonam Pandey's mother has battled cancer. "Many of you may be unaware but Poonam's own mother has bravely battled Cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available", it further read.

Schbang underlined that their campaign led to an unprecedented attention towards the disease. "There was no change in people's curiousity regarding Cervical Cancer when our Honourable Finance Minister mentioned it no less that a few days ago during the Union Budget. This act by Poonam has now resulted in making 'Cervical Cancer' and its related terms the most searched topic(s) on Google. This is the first time in the history of this country that the word 'Cervical Cancer' has been on 1000+ Headlines", the statement concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Schbang (@schbang)

On February 2, Poonam’s manager claimed that the actress had lost her life to cervical cancer. However, on February 3, Poonam shared a video on social media announcing that she is alive and shared that she faked her demise as she intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

