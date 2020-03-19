Did you know Shraddha Kapoor was offered to debut opposite Salman Khan at age of 16?

It's a known fact that Shraddha Kapoor made her debut with Teen Patti ten years back in which she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, R Madhavan and Raima Sen. But did you know she was offered to make her debut opposite Salman Khan. Yes, Shraddha was approached to play the lead at the age of 16 in Lucky: No Time for Love released in 2005. However, the role went to Sneha Ullal.

Talking about the same, Shraddha revealed, "However, I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think to get offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan."

Kapoor was also asked if she always wanted to become an actor or was there any alternate plans. To which she replied, "No, I always wanted to become an actor."

Earlier talking about getting success with recent films, Shraddha had said, "The best part is that you get to play different characters as an actor. While some characters are inspirational, you might not be able to relate to the others. But you must tap into an aspect that allows the audience to connect with what they see on-screen. The more versatile a role, the more you discover yourself. And when you get constructive feedback, you start understanding how your process can also be different for each film."