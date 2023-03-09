Did you know Neena Gupta burst into tears when Satish Kaushik offered to marry her, here's why

Neena Gupta-Satish Kaushik

Neena Gupta launched her memoir in 2021 titled Sach Kahun Toh and that became the talk of the town as the actress made some big revelations about her personal life in the book. In her autobiography, the actress also mentioned about late actor Satish Kaushik’s friendship and revealed that he offered to marry her.

In her book, Neena Gupta revealed that when she was pregnant out of wedlock with cricketer Viv Richards’ child Masaba, Satish Kaushik came in to help her and offered to marry her. Satish Kaushik as a good friend told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.” However, the actress turned down his offer and decided to be a single mother.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Satish Kaushik also opened up on the reason behind offering Neena Gupta to marry her and said, "I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humor, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need."

The actor and director also revealed that Neena Gupta was in tears after hearing his offer and said,"I told her, 'Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai (I am here for you, you don’t have to worry)'. She was moved by the gesture and was in tears. From that day onwards, our friendship grew stronger,”

Satish Kaushik passed away at 66 as he suffered from a heart attack. He was one of the most celebrated actors and directors in the film industry. One of his famous works as a director that still has an impact on the audience is Salman Khan’s Tere Naam. He even entertained the audience with his comic roles in many movies like Mr. India for his role as 'Calendar'. Anupam Kher, his best friend confirmed the news of his death as he penned down an emotional note for him.

