Did Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt skip Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony due to Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation?

Rishi Kapoor is reportedly hospitalised in New Delhi. The actor who returned to India in 2019, after a year-long treatment of cancer has been admitted and the reason behind it is still unknown. On Saturday evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the Mumbai airport together and reports have it, they have headed to the capital to be with Rishi. Pinkvilla reported that they want to be with the veteran actor during his treatment.

That's the reason why Rishi and Neetu Kapoor along with Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were missing from the Mehendi ceremony of Armaan Jain held on Saturday evening. The entertainment portal also reported that Ranbir and Alia were all set to perform at the pre-wedding function but couldn't due to family emergency. Moreover, Alia also wrapped the shoot of her forthcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi early to leave Mumbai with Ranbir.

On the work front, Rishi announced his upcoming film a few days back, The Intern. The film is the remake of the 2015 Hollywood film of the same name and will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone.

Sharing his excitement, Kapoor Senior had earlier tweeted, "Moving on to yet another journey with the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern with @deepikapadukone! Produced by @SunirKheterpal and #DeepikaPadukone for @iAmAzure & @_KaProductions in collaboration with @warnerbrosindia @DenzD"

The Intern is all set to hit the screens in 2021.

On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia announced the final release date of Brahmastra and that is, December 4, 2020.