Did Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad confirm their relationship? Know here

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are giving major hints about the 'special bond' and their latest Insta conversation adds more fuel to it. Saba shared a video of her gearing up for her next performance for the Madboy/Mink concert at Pune. Saba recorded her 'sound check' moment, and it earned Hrithik's attention. The Krrish actor shared her video on his Instagram stories, and supported her saying, "Kill it you insanely amazing women... wish I was there for this one." Well, even Saba saw the actor's story and she reshared his story and called him 'mine' by saying, "Wish you was here too my cute @hrithikroshan" This conversation hints that the actors might be more than just 'good friends.'

Here's the snap of the conversation

This isn't the first time, Hrithik supported Saba on the digital medium. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, March 7, Saba posted a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot for Femina India in which she is dressed up as the late Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn. Along with the photos, Saba wrote, "You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!! Yes I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!" The 'War' star Hrithik took to the comments section and called her 'timeless' and added a raised hands emoji

READ: Saba Azad turns into Audrey Hepburn for her latest photoshoot, rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan reacts

Saba looks almost similar to Audrey in the two photos. The late actress was a classic fashion icon whose style statement is still followed by millions of women worldwide. Her most famous films include 'Breakfast at Tiffany's', 'Roman Holiday', and 'My Fair Lady'.

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, and he will also be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Saba Azad was recently seen in the science-based web series 'Rocket Boys', based on the life of the great Indian scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles have been played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Saba portrays Homi Bhabha's love interest Parwana Irani in the critically acclaimed SonyLIV show.