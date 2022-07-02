Dia Mirza talks about premarital sex, says its a 'personal choice'

Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shared her feelings on having sex before being married and getting pregnant. She referred to it as a "personal choice" and asserted that only those who do not feel threatened when making their choice can do so. People aren't as progressive as one might imagine, she continued.

In February 2021, Dia wed businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. She made her pregnancy announcement in April. She was asked back then when she married and when she became pregnant. Dia responded by saying that she did not get married becaus eshe was pregnant. She gave birth to a boy, whom she named Avyaan, in July of that same year.

Premarital sex and pregnancy are widely accepted in society as a "right," according to Dia, who stated this in a recent interview.

She told ETimes, “I feel when it comes to personal choice and the power of personal choice, it can only be celebrated by those who ensure they make personal choices, not threatened, not afraid of making the choice that you need to as an individual.”

“And while there may be many people with regressive thoughts on things like premarital sex or premarital pregnancy or any other things for that matter, there are enough people who recognise the fact that it is a personal choice, that people have the right to do if they choose to. I don’t think we are as progressive as we imagine or as we consider ourselves to be,” she added.

In the next movie Bheed by director Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza will next be seen. He and her had previously collaborated on the films Thappad, Dus, and Cash. In addition, she participated in the filming of Taapsee Pannu's Dhak Dhak, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the key parts.